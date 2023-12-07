All set for Mlambos 22nd album launch

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

ALL is set for Mlambos Express band’s 22nd album launch slated for The Mitre bar in Bulawayo on Saturday evening.

The talented music outfit is set to share the stage with Godolude, Obert Dube and Revonia Ndaba. They will also take time to celebrate their frontman, Fiselani “SaMangwe” Ngwenya’s birthday.

This will be the first time the group launches an album in the country as they usually do so in South Africa.

SaMangwe said they are ready to make history in their locality.

“We’re ready for the show and people should gear up for a day of good entertainment,” said SaMangwe.

The album is titled Ungapheli Amandla. It has seven tracks with songs, Emanuelle, Babakazi, Mntakagogo, Isandla Sedlula Ikhanda, Sqoqodo, Imbuzi and Usimayedwa.

Dab 3 Events director Archford Hadebe said they are ready to host the gig.

– @mthabisi_mthire