Another movie night with Asaph at SK Bulawayo

Brandon Moyo

WHAT better way to kickstart your weekend than watching a movie with the city’s finest rapper at the city’s best movie house?

The past few weeks have proven to be those to remember for people in the City of Kings and Queens as Asaph graced the premiere of the 10th installment in the Fast and Furious franchise, Fast X film at Bulawayo’s Ster-Kinekor (SK) cinemas before going on to grace the premiere of Little Mermaid a week later.

As one looks for the perfect way to start the weekend, look no further than SK as there will be the premiere of the movie; Transformers: Rise of The Beasts tonight. The movie exhibitors promise yet another memorable show which will serve movie lovers, a time to remember.

Just like most cinemas in all corners of the world, the state-of-the-art SK Bulawayo movie house will have the privilege of showing the seventh installment in the Transformers live-action film series.

Interesting fact; watching the film with Asaph at SK will not be the only local treat in store for the crowd as Zimbabwean actor Tongayi Chirisa is one of the cast members in the movie. The renowned Chirisa will be playing the role of Cheetor; A Maximal scout who transforms into a cheetah.

Chirisa joins a star-studded cast that includes Peter Cullen (Optimus Prime), Ron Perlman (Optimus Primal), Liza Korshy (Arcee), Michelle Yeoh (Airazor), Anthony Ramos (Noah Diaz), Dominique Fishback (Elena), Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Nightbird), and Colman Domingo (Unicorn), among others.

SK, once again promises to give the City of Kings and Queens people a time to remember with tons of excitement. The event is set to start at 5pm with tickets on sale for US$10.