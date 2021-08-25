Another powerful collaboration by Vusa Mkhaya in the making

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Vusa Mkhaya has once again collaborated with a number of artistes from Bulawayo and Harare for a project dubbed Artistes for Social Change.

Following the success of Masiyephambili, the offering will have 10 songs featuring artistes that include Vusa Mkhaya as the musical director, producers Erastus Nleya, Victor Kunonga and Trust Samende.

Other artistes are Charlie Mahlaba, Bhekiwe Dube, Delukes, David Mabhena, Prince Joel Nyoni, Mimmie Tarukwana and Zenzo Nyathi (all from Bulawayo) and Mthabisi Moyo who is based in South Africa.

Austria-based Vusa Mkhaya who is in Bulawayo for this and other projects said the songs will tackle issues such as Gukurahundi, which have, for a long time, not been talked about in public spaces.

This comes as Government through President Mnangagwa is working flat out to address the issues of Gukurahundi.

“I came to Zimbabwe about 10 days ago and we’re working on a project called Artistes For Social Change. We’re trying to address topics that are regarded as taboo in societies and the project will be out in the coming months.

“As musicians, we’re the mirror of our societies and we want to open up on issues talked about only in closed spaces.

We have a song on Gukurahundi as all we want is to unpack such topics. I don’t want to pre-empt much, but all I can say is that the songs are truthful happenings,” said Vusa Mkhaya.

He said the trending child marriages issue will also be addressed as they want to be the voice of the voiceless, in this case, children.

“The issue of child marriages is something that’s slowly crippling and destroying our societies. It’s time that such things become a thing of the past and children are given the platform to grow as kids from going to school till they achieve their dreams.

“We also have a song on load shedding which has greatly affected businesses across all sectors and this also affected our productions,” said Vusa Mkhaya.

He advised artistes to invest in their careers for the unforeseen future.

“It’s very important to embrace the new technology because as artistes, we can wake up without a job or viability.

Artistes with studios and videographers are still working thus as artistes, there’s a need to invest and buy equipment that will bring monetary value to your career or your life.” – @mthabisi_mthire