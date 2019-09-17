Antipas fully focused on Chan qualification

Sports Reporter

WARRIORS caretaker coach Joey Antipas says they are not leaving anything to chance in their quest to book a place at 2020 African Nations Championship finals in Cameroon next January.

The home-based players host Lesotho in the last qualifying round, first leg, at the National Sports Stadium this Sunday.

The reverse tie will be in Maseru next month.

The Warriors began their journey in the second round where they made light weight of Indian Ocean islanders, Mauritius, by winning 7-1 on aggregate.

The Zimbabwe players started trooping into camp late yesterday and Zifa have booked them at Ridgeview Guest house in Belvedere for camping purposes.

Antipas said the team will get down to serious business after announcing a 26-member provisional squad last Friday.

“It is a very competitive tournament to play in and it will be good for the local Warriors to make the final,” said Antipas.

“As you know, given the exposure involved, it’s a big stage for our players to participate in and market themselves.

“We will train this week and come up with a team to face Lesotho.

“I believe the players that we picked are competitive enough and we just have to get the right mix at training.

“I hope we will come up with a good team. We have to be on top of this game and get to the Chan finals.”

The tournament has become a good marketing platform for local players.

Partson Jaure, George Chigova, Milton Ncube secured contracts in the South African Premiership after the 2014 edition in South Africa.

Zimbabwe reached the semi-finals of that tourney, which remains their best performance in the tournament, to date.

Antipas believes Lesotho, who field the same team for the Afcon/World Cup/Chan qualifiers, since most of their players are home-based, will be tricky opponents.

“There are no easy opponents and we want to try and win the first leg,” he said.

“Lesotho are not minnows, they have been playing together for some time and know each other.

“We also played with Mauritius in the previous round and got a comfortable result but this is an entirely new game.”

Squad

Goalkeepers: Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Maxwell Nyamupanedengu (Harare City), Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Simbarashe Chinani (Dynamos).

Defenders: Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders), MacClive Phiri (Highlanders), Ian Nekati (ZPC Kariba), Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn), Partson Jaure (Manica Diamonds), Nomore Chinyerere (Hwange), Lawrence Mhlanga (FC Platinum),

Midfielders: Nqobizitha Masuku (Highlanders), Juan Mutudza (Herentals), Joel Ngodzo (Caps United), Ralph Kawondera, (Triangle United), Leeroy Mavunga (Yadah Stars), Valentine Kadonzvo (Chicken Inn), Sipho Ndlovu (Chicken Inn), Ian Nyoni (Chapungu),Tichaona Chipunza (Chicken Inn).

Strikers: Never Tigere (FC Platinum), Wellington Taderera (Black Rhinos), William Manondo (Harare City), Prince Dube (Highlanders), Evans Katema (Dynamos), Obriel Chirinda (Chicken Inn).