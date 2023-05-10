Archford Gutu quits football 

Innocent Kurira

At 29, former Dynamos and Caps United midfielder Archford Gutu has decided to quit professional football.

Gutu, who represented the national team at all levels, made his decision public through a statement on Tuesday.

“I would like to thank God for the gift of football and I say that I have lived the dream. Thank you to my late parents, my sister, my wife and my children for being my pillars of strength.

“To all the teams that I played for Sprouting Academy, Caps United, Ajax Cape Town, Dynamos, Kalmar FF, IFK Varnamo and the Zimbabwe national team, I thank you for giving me the opportunity to show the world my talent,” said Gutu.

He thanked his former coaches Lloyd Mutasa, Rodwell Dhlakama, the late Misheck Chidzambwa, Swedish coach Naane Bergstrand and Sunday Chidzambwa for shaping his football career.

The now-retired footballer last year established a football academy that is based at Mount Pleasant High School, Harare. The academy is called AG Academy.

