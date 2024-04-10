Arenel Movers axe Simon Munawa

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

ARENEL Movers technical department has reportedly decided to release their veteran midfielder Simon Munawa, amid revelations that there were times the player failed to turn up for training sessions.

Arenel Movers administrator Juma Phiri said personal problems that Munawa, a former Highlanders and Chicken Inn midfielder, has been having, and his long absence from training, prompted club coaches to let him go.

“Munawa has been having personal problems and has not been attending training, but he did not notify the technical team and the executive about his whereabouts.

“In that regard, since we want to do well, the technical team will take a stance. They have decided that he is no longer in their plans,” said Phiri.

He added: “However, I also want to clarify that as opposed to what you have been reading on social media, we are yet to de-register Munawa. I also want to vouch for Munawa that he has never come to our training sessions drunk. It’s just people who are spreading wrong information. I don’t recall a day that Munawa came drunk and the technical team has never told me about that.”

Arenel Movers are under the guidance of ex-Bulawayo City, Tsholotsho FC and Chicken Inn coach, Farai Tawachera.

They have a number of veteran players that include ex-Gamecocks captain Moses Jackson, speedy Timothy January and goalkeeper Aaron Ngwenya, among others in their books.

In their previous fixture, the Sweet Boys accounted for Bikita Minerals 2-1 in a match that was played at Luveve Stadium.

It was Arenel Movers’ first win of the season.

The sweets makers’ two goals came off the boots of Brian Ngwenya and second half substitute Johane Sibanda.

Dennis Nhongo scored Bikita Minerals’ only goal.

It only took 11 minutes of play for the home side to break the deadlock. Ngwenya found the roof of the net from close range to put Arenel in front.

Nhongo was to level matters with a header off a Darren Mutimuzunze cross in the 20th minute.

In the 67th minute, Arenel reclaimed their lead through

So far, Tawachera’s charges have posted one win, three draws and one loss they suffered at the hands of CAPS United.— @FungaiMuderere.