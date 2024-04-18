Chicken Inn, Chiefs in Cup derby clash

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

BOTH Chicken Inn and Bulawayo Chiefs have promised to bring their “A” game when they face each other in the Bulawayo Province Independence Cup final at White City Stadium this afternoon.

As per tradition, a football match is played during the provincial Independence Day commemorations.

This time around it will be a Premier League affair, with Chicken Inn facing city rivals Bulawayo Chiefs.

Last year, Arenel won the provincial Uhuru Cup after winning 3-1 against Indlovu Iyanyathela in what was a Southern Region Division One affair.

This time around, fans will be treated to Premiership action.

Ahead of the tie, Antipas says they will not be taking the game lightly.

“We are still in the early stages of our league campaign and this is a game that gives us an opportunity to try some other combinations while at the same time the goal is to win.

“This is an important day for us as a country and we would not want to be on the losing end at the end of the day. We guarantee the fans a good game of football,” said Antipas.

Bulawayo Chiefs coach, Thulani Sibanda said they want to get their hands on some piece of silverware.

“The game is good for us. It will give us an opportunity to give game time to some of the guys who were not playing. It’s good practice for us. This will give some of our fringe guys a chance to play some competitive action, with the objective being to win at the end of the day,” said Sibanda.

The main Independence Celebrations will be held at Murambinda Business Centre in Buhera, where Dynamos will play Highlanders this afternoon. — @innocentskizoe.