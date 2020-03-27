Arrest for sports ban defiance

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Sports and Recreation Commission has called for the arrest of any persons found engaging in sporting and recreational activities during the 60-day public gathering ban by the Government which is meant to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

When the ban was announced by President Mnangagwa last week, some organisations such as the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (Naaz) said its previously planned events like courses that will be facilitated by foreign nationals will go ahead.

“Government has decided to postpone, curtail or cancel public events, gatherings and activities. In that respect, Government has postponed the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, national Independence Day celebrations and all pending international sporting fixtures until the threat of coronavirus recedes.

“All these activities will resume as soon as we are satisfied that our nation is no longer at risk,” President Mnangagwa said last week.

Naaz president Tendai Tagara had insisted that their courses would go ahead since ‘classes will be made up of 20 participants or less’.

However, in a communique to the provincial sports coordinators on Wednesday, SRC director-general Prince Mupazviriho said a report must be made to the police if any stakeholders were found engaging in sporting and recreational activities during the ban period.

He said following the President’s pronouncement, no sport and recreation activities should take place in the provinces and stakeholders must cancel all prior arranged activities.

This is inclusive of gyms, fitness centres, sports competitions, recreational community events and activities.

“Report to the police any stakeholders who insist on hosting such related activities. Your co-oporation regarding the above would be most appreciated,” Mupazviriho wrote to SRC provincial coordinators.

Gyms within Bulawayo’s Central Business District had all complied with the directive by Wednesday and social football leagues such as the Golden Oldies Social League had also heeded the call.

The SRC directive affects sports clubs such as Hartsfield ground, Busters Sports Club, Bulawayo Athletic Cub, Raylton Sports Club, Queens Sports Club, Highlanders Sports Club as well as all community youth centres.