Artistes raring to shut Bulawayo down!

Mthabisi Tshuma/Millicent Dube

Artistes performing at the Bulawayo Shutdown gig tomorrow have expressed readiness to showcase their prowess.

The gig taking place at The Queens Sports Ground on Saturday will feature performances from Sandra Ndebele, Jah Signal, Levels, Fantan, Bazooka, Pumacol, Bazooker, Noreen Moria, Babongile Sikhonjwa and Fab G. On the decks will be DJ Mzoe, DJ Liz, DJ Nospa and DJ Eugy. From the South of the Limpopo River will be one of the pioneers of Amapiano, DJ Stokie of the hits Ipiano eSoweto and Dlala Stokie and Lady Du who is behind the hits Woza and Catalia.

Local artistes said they will make the gig a memorable one.

DJ Nospa who has been part of the event since its inception many years ago said it has always been an honour to be part of the biggest event in the city.

“I’ll definably bring my A-game without failure. I’m always ready for the big stage and to deliver what the people love. They should come ready as I’ll use the opportunity to showcase one or two songs from the projects that I’ve been working on,” he said.

The queen, Sandra “Sandy” Ndebele-Sibindi said: “It’s exciting to be part of such a big event. I’m thrilled and I’ll definitely perform songs from my new album that have been trending. These include amaSelfie and iNdaba ft MR Brown.

“All I can say is people should come prepared to have a good time. This is our mother city, let’s make it rain.”

DJ Mzoe also known as Mr Fudu said he will deliver great vibes and make sure everyone remains on the dance floor.

“I cannot wait to rock and roll. Fun is my middle name and I never cease to deliver to my people. I’ll share some of the music that I’ve been working on for the past six months. People should expect something new, fresh and exotic,” he said.

Jah Signal through his manager Hillary “Punchline” Mutake said: “All I can say is we have been waiting for this big day for quite some time now. We’ve been rehearsing big time to show that we mean business.

“Fans should expect only fireworks and the unexpected.”

Fab G Mshanakagogo who is grateful for the opportunity also urged people to come geared to have a good time.

“I’ve been performing at such big shows for a while now and fans have been supporting and showing me love. This has kept me going and growing so in return, I want to give them an outstanding performance, better than the last time they saw me on stage,” he said.

Event organiser, Jordan Dube said it is all systems go. He said they have changed the venue from The Boundary to Queens Sports Club.

“We have changed the venue to Queens Sports Club grounds so as to accommodate as many people. The event is promising to shut down the city and we are prepared,” Dube said.

From the shutdown gig, DJ Liz and DJ Nospa are set to make their way to Victoria Falls where there are billed to perform at the Vic Falls Carnival on Sunday.