Artists preach peace during Zhombe Christmas gig

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

VARIOUS artists gave stellar performances during a charity gig held at Zororo Growth Point in Zhombe on Christmas day.

Peter Moyo, who hails from Sesombe, a stone throw away from the venue, led a strong lineup which included veteran sungura crooner Allan Chimbetu and Gushungo.

Tendai Dembo who was part of the lineup did not show up due to personal reasons.

The artists took turns to preach the message of shunning violence as well as drug and substance abuse saying these were threatening the future of the nation.

“Let’s do away with drugs and substance abuse. This is the main cause of violence. We are here to preach peace today. Let us leave in peace and harmony,” said Chimbetu amid applause from the crowd.

Peter Moyo echoed the same sentiments saying violence was bad for the society.

“I am here in Zhombe, my home area to preach the gospel of peace. Let us make sure that Zhombe is viewed well by people. We are painting a bad picture about ourselves due to violence. But all this is a result of drug and substance abuse. Pasi nemadrugs,” he said.

Show promoter, Khumbulani Thekwani Ndhlovu said the event was meant to preach peace in the area known for violence.

“We are here in Zhombe today where we are encouraging people to do away with social ills like violence and drug and substance abuse. We brought in a number of artists so that they can help us preach the gospel. As for Peter Moyo, he is from the area so he is here to play his role by giving back to the community through music,” he said.

Mr Ndhlovu said the show was a success and his hope was to see a change in behaviour.

“The show started in the afternoon and no violent incident was recorded until 10PM when the police ordered us to stop. Otherwise it was very peaceful and everything went on well and we are now looking forward to reaping the fruits of our sweat, which is peace,” he said.

Zhombe is well documented for violence ranging from machete attacks most of which emanate from mining activities which are rampant in the area.