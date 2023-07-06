AU-Comesa joint mission hails Zimbabwe’s poll preparedness

Wallace Ruzvidzo, Zimpapers Elections Desk

THE joint African Union (AU) and Comesa team, which is in the country on a week-long pre-election assessment mission has commended Zimbabwe’s level of preparedness to hold the forthcoming harmonised elections scheduled for August 23.

Noting the absence of politically-motivated violence, a sharp contrast from the past, the visiting delegation says this has drawn its interest to learn more about how the country has achieved this so as to share insights with sister republics across the continent.

The joint observer mission says Zimbabwe had set the right precedent in this regard, which other African states should emulate going forward.

In an interview after a meeting with Government ministries and editors of print and electronic media houses in the capital yesterday, the AU’s senior advisor, governance and peace-building in the office of the commissioner for political affairs, peace and security, Ambassador William Awinador-Kanyirige, who is leading the delegation, said Zimbabwe was on track to demonstrate democracy at the highest level during the forthcoming polls, which is “very encouraging”.

Ambassador Awinador-Kanyirige said Zimbabwe had shown its tenacity to ensure a conducive political environment, which only served to show that greatness was in the country’s DNA.

“Zimbabwe is going to reflect great Zimbabwe sooner than later and it has the DNA and resilience and it will not do it just for Zimbabwe but for the region,” he said.

“We are getting the strong impression that Zimbabwe is ready to make sure that this election is not only properly conducted but that it is also peaceful and that is very encouraging.

“It’s not going to only be good just for Zimbabwe, it is critical for the region and the rest of Africa as well.”

Amb Awinador-Kanyirige said meetings convened so far with stakeholders had been constructive and comprehensive. The election team has so far held deliberations with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), the Attorney General’s office, Zanu PF, other political parties and other Government officials, to assess the country’s state of preparedness. He revealed that an observer mission would be deployed next month to observe the polls.

“They gave us very thorough responses and we are very satisfied and similarly that is the same thing we have had since our arrival in terms of the other stakeholders that we have met,” said the head of the delegation.

“The focus of the mission is to look at the state of preparedness of the state institutions and other stakeholders. We conclude on Friday and present our report to our superiors.

“There will be a mission that will be coming to observe the elections and that will be in two components, not just observe but recently our leaders added a third component, which is to look at conflict prevention, dialogue and mediation to make sure that in the event that there are extremely passionate responses to the outcome of the elections it will be done in a manner of dialogue, mutual respect and a peaceful manner so that Zimbabwe can move forward.”

Acting chief director multilateral affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Mr Mike Chigiji, said the deliberations had been fruitful while adding that it was only natural that there is competition during the election period.

“We have a comprehensive background. In terms of competition, it is only natural and of course that must be done within certain guidelines, history speaks for itself,” he said.

“Not everybody agrees, where in the world do people totally agree?”

Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation director of radio services, Mr Robson Mhandu, said pursuant to its mandate, the media will offer all political parties and players coverage.

The Sunday Mail’s Editor, Mrs Victoria Ruzvidzo, weighed in saying the media was at the forefront in condemning all forms of political violence and incitement. She said efforts were being made to combat hate speech spread mainly on social media platforms. The joint delegation will conclude its mission on Friday and thereafter prepare a comprehensive report on its findings.