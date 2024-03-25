Author’s journey through writing, healing

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

Zibusiso Ngulube is a seasoned entrepreneur, author, blogger, freelance writer and poet with over a decade of experience in the literary field.

Hailing from Gweru and nurtured in Tsholotsho, Ngulube now calls Bulawayo her home. She embarked on her writing journey at the age of 18, primarily focusing on poetry and short stories revolving around themes of love, faith, hope, loss and goal-setting.

“Writing is my passion and my sanctuary. I have authored four books and I’m engrossed in my fifth, slated for release this year,” she said.

“The struggle with depression was my catalyst for delving into writing at a tender age. It became my refuge; the more I penned down my thoughts, the more solace I found, the clearer my mind became and the more I healed.”

Within two years, Ngulube had penned 100 poems before her interest in technology ignited a sporadic writing spree covering various topics aimed at reshaping readers’ perspectives on life. These pieces found their platform on social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp.

“I delved into crafting website content, blog posts, how-to guides and product reviews. Receiving my maiden paycheck as a paid writer in 2015 was an unforgettable moment. The sound of that notification on my mobile device was pure euphoria,” she reminisced.

Ngulube debuted her first book, Write: Your Ultimate Journey to Becoming a Professional Writer, on Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing in 2022.

“This book served as a beacon for budding writers, guiding them towards realising their passion and transforming it into a lucrative skill. It’s a comprehensive manual that transitions aspiring writers from mere wishful thinking to becoming professionals who earn from their craft. Brimming with encouragement, assurance and invaluable resources, it empowers writers to create engaging content while monetising their efforts,” she explained.

“I launched WRITE in Bulawayo on the 7th of December 2023 at Cilla’s Conference Centre, Mimosa House,” she added proudly.

Her sophomore effort, The War in the Writer’s Mind, hit the shelves on April 8, 2022.

Ngulube’s third publication, Thoughts of Progress, is a poignant anthology of poems traversing the journey of life, encapsulating themes of love, regrets, pain, loss, grief and rebirth. Published on Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing in September last year, the collection reflects her personal encounters with life’s myriad experiences.

“Several of the poems are borne out of my battles with depression, making the book a testament to my journey. It’s a raw portrayal of life’s ups and downs, failures and victories, losses and gains. My fourth book, titled How to Become a Consistent Writer: Things Every Writer Needs to Know to Write Continuously, was published on the 6th of February 2024 and is available on Amazon,” she shared.

According to the writer, her latest book offers invaluable insights for both aspiring and seasoned writers, revealing common frustrations encountered on the writing journey. It provides practical strategies to boost productivity, eradicate writing errors, overcome writer’s block and maintain a consistent writing routine.