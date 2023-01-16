Average Covid-19 infections decrease

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online Reporter

ONE more person has succumbed to Covid-19 in Zimbabwe with reports that 12 new cases were recorded countrywide during the past 24 hours.

The death was recorded in Manicaland province.

All the 12 new cases are from locals and the seven-day rolling average dropped from 58 to 56.

According to the daily Covid-19 situational report, 11 people received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine during the same period bringing the cumulative total to 6 589 944.

“A total of 13 people received their second dose of the vaccine bringing the cumulative total to 4 956 879 while 27 received their third dose bringing the cumulative total to 1 289 493. As of Sunday, Zimbabwe had recorded 260 855 Covid-19 cases including 254 411 recoveries and 5 644 deaths. @thamamoe