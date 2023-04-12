Ba Shupi coming to Byo

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

IT will be a mixed-genre affair indeed this Saturday as Ba Shupi has been added to the line-up of performers for Abigail Mabuza’s debut gig in Bulawayo.

The artiste who was featured on Stunner’s hit song Godo will bring his rap game while Abigail Mabuza who is behind the Singili hit will bring her Disco-kwasa vibe at the Palace Hotel.

Palace Entertainment director Tapiwa Gandiwa said they decided to add Ba Shupi to the line-up in order to spice up the performances.

“Our vision is to ensure that we bring quality entertainment to our patrons. We saw it fit to bring a respected artiste in his genre to make sure we are known that we mean business.

“Going forward people should expect mixed-genre performances as we move in to ensure local artistes are popularised,” said Gandiwa. – @mthabisi_mthire