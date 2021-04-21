Barcelona and Real Madrid only clubs left standing after ‘big six’ lead exodus

The breakaway European Super League is no longer, that’s according to Andrea Agnelli, chairman of Juventus and the ESL, who admitted that without the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’, the breakaway competition cannot go ahead as planned.

Less than 48 hours after the 12 founding members confirmed their plans to move away from Uefa’s Champions League and redefine the structure of European football, all six English clubs (Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham) were forced into an embarrassing climbdown.

Following the English clubs’ announcements, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan as well as AC Milan and Juventus have confirmed their exits which leaves Real Madrid and Barcelona as the only clubs yet to confirm their departure.

“Despite the announced departure of the English clubs, forced to take such decisions due to the pressure on them, we are convinced our proposal is fully aligned with European law and regulations,” the league said in a statement.

“Given the current circumstances, we shall reconsider the most appropriate steps to reshape the project, always having in mind our goals of offering fans the best experience possible while enhancing solidarity payments for the entire football community”.

Follow all the latest below as we will bring breaking news, reaction and analysis through the day on this seismic story for European football. – The Independent (UK)