Bazooka steals show

Mthabisi Tshuma recently in Gwanda

ADEPT Zimdancehall musician Bazooka left Gwanda fans in awe after a polished two-hour performance during Master Zhoe’s third album launch on Friday.

Performing in front of over a thousand people, the Umdala Wethu hit-maker whose Kumba Kwedu song was requested several times, said he was humbled by the support he received at Phoenix Pub and Grill, his first performance in the mining town.

House artiste, Master Zhoe, who delivered a polished act where he unveiled his new 12 tracks, was equally humbled by the show’s attendance and thanked people in his home town for supporting him. Fans came from as far as Beitbridge, Filabusi and Mberengwa.

“People came out to support the launch of my album and I’m grateful for that. To return the favour, I’ll ensure I continue giving them value for their money through well organised shows and releasing good music,” Master Zhou said.

His new album has songs Ngingene, Akungise, Ngizokulinda, Nhliziyo, Ingoma, Izolo, Ikhavela, Khululeka, Imali, Khuluma, Mahala Instrumental and Ndiriko, some which will soon be playing on local radio stations. They have also been uploaded on iTunes and Google Play.

Before Master Zhoe and Bazooka took to the stage, up-and-coming artistes Skollah, reggae musician Bry, ambitious duo GDA Fire, Cutie and Sphiwoe had warmed it up. Master Zhoe’s determination to give these artistes a chance to shine proved worthy as revellers danced to the tunes of these youngsters while waiting for the main acts.

Fresh from a performance at the Bayethe Bulawayo concert on the same night, Zhezhingtons took to the stage at around 1AM and thrilled fans with his dance skills.

On the night, Master Zhoe also dropped his new video for Ngingene at the launch. Thereafter, it was uploaded on YouTube. The quaint scenes on the video were shot by Keaitse Films at The Vista in Bulawayo and a church in Nkulumane.

After the show, Bazooka headed to newly opened X Studio to record a single with Master Zhoe and other Gwanda artistes. – @mthabisi_mthire