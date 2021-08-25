Becky Casting Foundation launched in Zim

Showbiz Reporter

Humanitarian initiative, Becky Casting Foundation was launched successfully in Zimbabwe through a three-day fete in Umzingwane district that was filled with cultural activities, feasting, networking and donations.

The event that began on Friday and ended on Sunday was held at Inqama Village, Umzingwane district Ward 10. It was spearheaded by Becky Casting Agency, a scouting agency for actors that is headquartered in South Africa.

Notable among the guests were Umzingwane legislator Levi Mayihlome, musicians Sandra Ndebele, Madlela Skhobokhobo and Mzoe 7.

Over 50 elderly people were the first beneficiaries of the foundation as they were presented with food hampers that were sourced by the foundation’s director Bekezela Dube popularly known as Becky.

Speaking at the launch, Becky said the foundation is meant to assist the less privileged members of society.

“Focus will be on helping communities in different areas in South Africa and Zimbabwe as the Becky Foundation aims at achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which are recognised globally and are regarded as essential to the future sustainability of our world.

“Being a child that grew up here in Inqama Village, I found it necessary to assist old people who’re the pillars of our society,” Becky said.

“This village is one of the furthest making most people here vulnerable. Launching the foundation here was, therefore, my way of offering support and giving back to Zimbabweans who have been supportive of my work as a casting agency.”

Becky said as per the phrase “charity begins at home”, she felt obliged to give back to her people.

“The main goal is to uplift the lives of the rural people and this event means a lot to me as I got to network with people and educate them about what I do.

“Having the event being graced by the Honourable Member of Parliament for Umzingwane who took time to explain to the people what Becky Casting Agency is all about was also a blessing,” she said.

She said it is her hope to continue supporting people from marginalised communities through her foundation.

“Depending on the jobs that the agency gets, we hope that the initiative continues every year,” said Becky.

Becky has been doing humanitarian work for a while now as she has been paying fees for vulnerable kids.

“My mother is a teacher at Sigite Primary School and annually, I check with her, the number of kids who wouldn’t have paid fees and sometimes pay for all of them. I also pay examination fees for the Grade 7 pupils who’ll be having challenges,” she said.

Through Becky Casting Agency, Becky has created jobs for numerous actors across the region. Because of this gesture, more and more production companies in South Africa are beginning to embrace actors of different nationalities.

Musician-cum-actress, Ndebele who is signed under Becky Casting Agency hailed Becky for her gesture of uplifting communities.

“I’m humbled and inspired by Becky’s gesture of promoting youthful people who want to shine. This is a great move that should be emulated and supported,” said Sandy who recently landed a cameo role in an upcoming Netflix film, The Bad Bishop through the casting agency.

Mzoe 7 who recently joined Becky Casting Agency said: “I started working for Becky Casting Agency last month and I hope that my skills as a screenwriter and actor will be a breakthrough in growing my brand.

“I’m expecting to get roles and being at this event is a privilege as Becky’s company has managed to change the face of the people of Zimbabwe. Through such platforms, we hope to grow as artistes,” said Mzoe 7.