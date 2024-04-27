Strong community spirit at ZITF, Neighbours, friends, family unite for annual festivities

Raymond Jaravaza, [email protected]

SITTING on a neatly manicured lawn under a tree shade, Regina Ncube feasts on chicken and chips together with her grandchildren and her neighbour’s children on a laid-back Friday afternoon.The group numbers, about 16 people, a mixture of adults and children and they all come from the same area in Cowdray Park suburb.

In fact, according to Ncube, they are family, friends and neighbours from the sprawling suburb who were brought together by the need to attend the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

Public days of the ZITF opened yesterday.

The group hired a commuter omnibus to transport them from Cowdray Park for convenience.

When Saturday Leisure caught up with the group, it was lunchtime. They were indulging in a sumptuous meal, passing around trays filled with meat and other eats to one another, sharing jokes like one big family.

Ncube cannot count on both hands the number of times she has attended ZITF in her 59 years of existence but one thing stands out in all the years she attended the annual event — ZITF public days are an opportunity to bring together family, friends and neighbours.

“We sat down last week as friends and neighbours to see how best we can enjoy the Trade Fair together and we agreed that it’s better to go as one big family. It’s rare that we get a chance to share a meal and do things together as friends and neighbours but the Trade Fair gives us the opportunity to do just that.

“My grandchildren are sitting on the other side there and these young ones here are my neighbours’ kids but that is not an issue, we are one big family that is here to enjoy the day,” said Ncube.Earlier on the first public day, Saturday Leisure observed the lively atmosphere. Among the excited crowd were many young visitors enjoying the festivities.

One such example was a six-year-old girl named Diana, who eagerly pointed to a candy floss stand, begging her older sister for a treat. The stand proved to be a popular spot, drawing in kids with the promise of this irresistible treat.

Another crowd-pleaser, particularly for youngsters, was the Air Force of Zimbabwe stand. Here, officers offered children the thrilling opportunity to climb aboard a decommissioned fighter jet. Lina Ndlovu, a regular ZITF attendee with her twins for the past three years, confirmed this, explaining that riding the jet is a highlight they never miss.

“My boys love sitting and taking photos in the Air Force jet, they have been coming here for the last three years and always want to start visiting this stand as soon as we pay at the gates. The atmosphere is always jovial and this year is no different,” said Ndlovu.

As the day wore on, ZITF came alive with a growing throng of visitors. Hundreds of stands showcasing diverse services and products buzzed with activity as crowds swelled, mingling and exploring the offerings.President Mnangagwa will today host his Kenyan counterpart, President William Ruto who will officially open the trade fair.