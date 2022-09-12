Beitbridge takes lead in citrus production

A Beitbridge Juice Plant official leads the Permanant Secretary in the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Dr Mavis Sibanda on a tour of the plant recently

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

BEITBRIDGE District is coming strong as the prime citrus fruit production hub in the country amid calls for the Government and its partners to invest more towards building the capacity of citrus farmers to increase production volumes.

Zimbabwe used to have about 10 000 hectares of land under citrus farming but at the moment estimates indicate this has dwindled to around 5 000 hectares with citrus production having shifted from the northern part (Mazowe) to the southern part (Beitbridge).

In an interview during the tour of the Beitbridge citrus project recently, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Dr Mavis Sibanda, said increasing production levels in the sector was critical.

This comes amid concerns over subdued output levels in horticulture at a time the Government is targeting to increase Gross Domestic Products (GDP) contributions from the sector to over 10 percent.

Dr Sibanda said citrus production, in particular, has huge potential to turn around the Matabeleland South economy, create jobs and also feed into the national fiscus.

At the moment in Beitbridge, some companies and communal farmers are carrying out citrus production on 3 000 hectares.

“As the Government we are happy with what is happening at citrus plantations in the Beitbridge district. These have a ready market at the Schweppes’ Beitbridge Juice Plant,” she said.

The plant processes the fruits into juice, oils, stockfeeds and other related products for the international and local market.

“It is important that we build the capacity of farmers so that we don’t only produce fruits for the local market but exports as well. We must add value and produce standardised products, which can compete effectively on any market and earn the country the much-needed foreign currency,” said Dr Sibanda.

She said the southern region was very conducive for citrus production hence the need to increase production levels at existing and new ventures.

Dr Sibanda said Schweppes was in the midst of setting up a 4 000-hectare citrus greenfield plantation to augment feedstock at the Beitbridge Juice plant and the export market.

Adding value to citrus products, Dr Sibanda said, will not only bring more money to the country but will come with more related industries and create jobs.

“We are happy with the state of affairs in this region and the fact that Schweppes is supporting the community here,” she said.

Most of the company’s employees are locals and as such an increase in production along the value chain means more jobs for locals.

Dr Sibanda said at the moment the Beitbridge Juice plant was struggling to meet its target of processing 40 000 tonnes of citrus products per season.

Schweppes’ managing director, Mr Charles Msipa said this year alone they will process 25 000 tonnes of oranges into various products.

“We are now doing the business cade and fundraising for the investment capital of US$20 million,” he said.

Mr Msipa said the company hopes to have raised the required funding by the end of this year.

“We want to put up 4 000- hectare plantation and the accompanying irrigation infrastructure”, said Mr Msipa.

He said it will start with 700 hectares and put the first trees in February 2024.

The plan, Mr Msipa said, was to start with clearing the ground and then work on layout and designs next year.

Mr Msipa said they have been having consultations and engagements with communities around the area where they plan to set up the plantation.

The company is processing oranges, lemons and grapes into various by-products including juice, oils and stockfeeds.- @tupeyo.