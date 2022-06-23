Beitbridge’s Wispy M’salad drops single

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

UP-AND-COMING Beitbridge-based Afro-Pop musician Wispy M’salad (born Webson Watson Ndou) has released a single titled Fire Baby.

The single which was produced by Mark Geezo is the artiste’s first offering of the year from the artiste who is touted as one of the most popular in the border town.

Said Wispy M’salad: “The title of the song simply means the same as “Hot chick” which refers to a fine girl.

The Midlands State University (MSU) Media and Society Studies fourth year student said his journey in music dates back to when he was at primary school.

“I started singing at the age of 11 when I was in grade seven at Beitbridge Mission Primary School. This is when l discovered my talent as a vocalist by being part of the school choir.

“As the year progresses l am promising my fans more collaborations.”

The artiste has 15 singles under his belt which include New love, No lie featuring Mark Geezo, Gimmie yoLove ft Mark Geezo, I believe, Nobody and IF among others.

