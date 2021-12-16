Benjani Mwaruwari to launch a massive football project in the City

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

One of Bulawayo’s finest export and former Warriors striker and captain Benjani Mwaruwari is Friday set to launch a massive project that has a potential of changing the Bulawayo football landscape.

The event, sat to be held under very strict Covid-19 health guidelines and protocol is set for an upmarket hotel in the City where the who is who in Bulawayo football is set to be in attendance.

“Look this is something massive for Bulawayo and a model for Zimbabwe as a country, because we don’t want to spoil the glitz that the launch is expected to have, we will not let the cat out of the bag by letting people know what it is exactly that Benjie.is launching Friday, suffice to say it’s a game changer for Bulawayo football,” said a member of the organising committee.

Mwaruwari himself has been spotted in the City for the past couple of weeks, probably to have a hands-on touch on the preparations of the project launch.

“This is how serious he takes this project, he doesn’t want to Ieave anything to chance and we believe that indeed we all good to go, just a few loose ends but otherwise we are ready to roll the red carpet.”

Attendance is strictly by invite with guests expected to put on a tie and a jacket for their dress code and also bring with them their Covid-19 vaccination card.

A press conference has been arranged Thursday evening where the Undertaker is expected to brief the media and give them an insight on his long-term vision on the project.