Big & easy win for Bosso

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

Highlanders 3-0 Yadah

HIGHLANDERS moved a place up the ladder into 10th place in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match following an easy victory against Yadah in front of their vociferous fans at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

Beautiful first-half goals by Highlanders, first in the 10th minute from striker Lynoth Chikuhwa, whose brilliant header off a Mbongeni Ndlovu corner kick beat the visitors’ keeper Richard Chiminga and a sublime finish from Nqobizitha Masuku in the 21st minute propelled Bosso to a three-match unbeaten run.

Second-half substitute Washington Navaya put the game beyond the reach of Yadah in the 78th minute when he coolly controlled a Devine Mhindirira pass from the left with his right leg before firing a grounder with his left foot that beat replacement goalie Panashe Nyabunga.

The three goals were sweet victory for Highlanders, who have been hard-pressed for consistency in results and the emphatic victory was a welcome result for assistant coach Joel Luphahla, who only joined the club last Thursday.

However, those close to the Highlanders’ bench were taken aback when Ndlovu, who had been relegated to the bench in recent matches, with Pritchard Mphelele being preferred, celebrated his corner kick assist by embarrassing his coach Mandla Mpofu whose handshake he snubbed to hug Luphahla.

Mbongeni is the younger brother of assistant coach Bekithemba Ndlovu. The game had earlier on got off to an electrifying pace, with both sides seeking an early goal but it was Bosso who found that opener to settle their nerves.

In the 16th minute, Masuku’s freekick from an acute angle almost caught Chiminga off guard. Bosso were smelling another goal but lack of pace and accuracy in the 18th minute saw Rahman Kutsanzira shooting wide.

Before Bosso doubled their lead, Chikuhwa selfishly went for goal instead of passing the ball to his better positioned striking partner Stanley Ngala and shot straight into the keeper’s hands.

In the 21st minute, Masuku hit the ball with aplomb from the edge of the box to double Highlanders’ lead, finishing off a move he started to take his tally to five goals in nine games.

Yadah tried to come back, with wingers Tinashe Mutaya and Fortune Benzi looking dangerous every time they were in possession, with veteran Ralph Mathema also causing havoc in the centre.

A snap shot by Tanaka Shandirwa following a mistake by Bosso defender Andrew Tandi went agonisingly wide for Yadah in the 40th minute. The second-half resumed with Highlanders taking their foot off the pedal but Yadah still couldn’t penetrate their defence.

Bosso almost scored in the 76th minute when Mhindirira hit the upright instead of passing the ball to a better positioned Ngala and Bukhosi Sibanda. Two minutes later, Navaya struck the third goal to end the match as a contest.

Teams

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, Andrew Mbeba, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Andrew Tandi, Peter Muduhwa, Nqobizitha Masuku, Rahman Kutsanzira (Ray Lunga, 76th minute), Devine Mhindirira, Stanley Ngala (Washington Navaya, 76th minute), Adrian Silla (Joel Ngodzo, 85th minute), Lynoth Chikuhwa (70th minute, Bukhosi Sibanda)

Yadah: Richard Chiminga (Panashe Nyabunga, 60th minute), Nkosi Mhlanga, Tanaka Shandirwa (Kudakwashe Mangame, 55th minute), Kundai Mhembere (brina Kudamanje, 36th minute), Ralph Matema, Tanaka Gadzikwa, Tinashe Mutasa, Albert Manenji (Godknows Mangani, 55th minute), Clive Mandevei, Fortune Benzi, Kuda Mangami

Week 9

Results at a glance

Saturday: Ngezi Platinum Stars 0-2 Chicken Inn, ZPC Kariba 0-1 Tenax CS FC, Herentals 2-3 Caps United, Black Rhinos 2-1 Bulawayo Chiefs, Bulawayo City 1-3 Triangle United

Yesterday: Highlanders 3-0 Yadah, Harare City 0-2 Dynamos, Manica Diamonds 0-0 FC Platinum, Whawha 2-3 Cranborne Bullets

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

Chicken Inn 9 7 1 1 14 4 10 22

Dynamos 9 6 1 2 11 3 8 19

Triangle United 9 6 1 2 15 8 7 19

Manica Diamonds 9 5 33 1 18 8 10 18

Ngezi Platinum 9 4 3 2 13 5 8 15

Caps United 9 3 5 1 14 10 4 14

Herentals 9 4 2 33 12 13 -1 14

FC Platinum 9 3 4 2 10 6 44 13

Black Rhinos 9 3 4 2 10 6 4 13

Highlanders 9 3 3 3 10 5 5 12

Harare City 9 2 4 3 6 7 -1 10

Bulawayo Chiefs 9 2 3 4 6 8 -2 9

Tenax 9 2 3 4 7 16 -9 9

ZPC Kariba 9 1 4 4 4 9 -5 7

Cranborne Bullets 9 1 3 5 7 14 -7 6

Bulawayo City 9 1 3 5 7 17 -10 6

Yadah 9 0 5 4 3 9 -6 5

Whawha 9 1 2 6 9 27 -18 5