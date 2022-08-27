Binga completes digital migration

Nqobile Tshili in Binga

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has directed Treasury to release more funds towards the completion of the Zim-digitisation programme which will result in the country’s broadcasting sector migrating from analog to digital and improve access to information. Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said this yesterday during the handover of set-top boxes to the Binga community at the Binga Craft Centre.

She handed over 100 set-top boxes as part of the Government’s efforts to bridge the information gap. Set-top boxes were given to Binga as it is one of the areas with completed digital transmission transmitters at Kalange. The set-top boxes were given to Government departments, the local authority, traditional leadership and political leadership while others will be later shared within the district.

This will enable Binga to have for the first-time access to local television and radio stations.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the Zim digital migration programme stalled due to foreign currency challenges but this has not stopped its implementation. “Government started the digital migration programme in 2015 but its completion has been delayed because foreign currency is needed to procure equipment used to make transmitters. Sanctions that were imposed on Zimbabwe have seen the Government taking longer to mobilise resources for the completion of the project. But I want to express my gratitude to our President who has paid attention to the development of the media sector so that information spreads across the country,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“As such, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development has been directed to provide resources so that we complete the project so that every Zimbabwean across the 10 provinces can watch television and listen to radio.”

She said so far 18 transmitters from the targeted 48 have been installed in some parts of the country including Binga. Minister Mutsvangwa said in spite of the delays in the allocation of funds for the project, Government will roll out the set-top boxes so that some areas can also have access to digital media content.

“Since we started on this digitisation programme, we have a total of 48 transmitters which need to be digitised. But because of financial constraints as I said, we now have 18 of those 48 which are fully digitised. We have found it necessary not to wait until the whole 48 are fully digital but to make sure that all the places where the transmitters have been put and are fully digital at least we go there as we have done coming here,” said Minister Mutsvangwa

“Once we complete the digitalisation programme it means someone in Binga would be at the same level as someone in Harare in terms of access to information. This means that we would not have gaps that may exist that leave others behind. Children in rural areas will be accessing radio lessons just like those in urban areas. President Mnangagwa has a vision that everyone is connected and as a ministry we have been mandated to fulfil his vision.”

The Minister said it was critical for citizens to access information as they will learn of the developmental projects being implemented by Government.

She said Government wants Zimbabweans particularly the youth to access local content as it is critical in the preservation of culture. “All the Government projects are supposed to benefit everyone, not just a few. So, for everyone to benefit, information must circulate countrywide. Right, now Government unfroze the recruitment of teachers. So, all this information needs to be communicated,” she said.

“As a ministry and working with various departments, we want all Zimbabweans to share and understand the developments and prosperity of our wonderful country. Many a time citizens may not be knowing of the programmes being done by Government because of lack of information.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said with access to information, the Binga community will know the projects such as Binga Polytechnic College which is going to benefit youths even those without five Ordinary Levels. She said they will know of road rehabilitation projects among other projects being implemented in the district.

She said Binga community should work together in ensuring that its community radio station comes on air and avoid its license being revoked. Binga was awarded a license to establish Twasumbuka Community Radio which is yet to be operational.

“It (community radio) will promote BaTonga culture because development does not mean we forgo our culture. Does it make sense that equipment has been procured but we fail to develop the radio station because there is no building to house the station. I wish to return here for the launch of the Twasumbuka Radio Stations in a few weeks to come,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said her handing over of set top boxes and licensing of community radio stations is in tandem with Government’s devolution policy and President Mnangagwa’s vision 2030 to uplift all communities.

Speaking at the same event, Chief Siansali, said the set top boxes will be used in fighting fake news as most community members were only accessing information online. “The challenge is that 90 percent of information on social media is fake. Please forgive them because you had not given us a platform. This is a testimony because our President always says he does not want to leave anyone or any place behind. You heard that there are supposed to be 28 transmitters but 18 are operational and what is important is that one is in Binga. We always thought we are the last but this time we are the first,” said Chief Siansali.

Chief Siansali said they have a 20-year-old dream of owning a radio station and the community should not let the opportunity pass. – @nqotshili.