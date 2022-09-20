Binga Soccer Academy win Fokoza Foundation Under-15 invitational football tournament

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BINGA Soccer Academy were crowned champions of the fifth edition of the Fortune Fokoza Ncube Foundation Under-15 invitational tournament held at Sporweni Grounds on Saturday.

The tournament was making a return this year following a two year hiatus owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Yesteryear greats including Madinda Ndlovu, Gift Lunga Senior and Zenzo Moyo attended the tournament.

Eight teams took part in the competition, Chicken Inn, Entumbane Stars, Asante Sana, Real Stars, Super Nets, Thorngrove, Binga Soccer Academy and Fusini.

Binga Soccer Academy were 1-0 victorious over Real Stars in the quarterfinals and went on to beat Asante Sana by a similar score line in the semi-final for a place in the final. In the final they beat hosts Entumbane Stars one nil in the final.

For their efforts, Binga received a trophy, medals and playing balls. Losing finalists will get medals, playing balls and T-shirts. All participating teams also received playing balls.

The player of the tournament went to Pauletta Nguzuzyaleza Mwembe from Binga Pirates while his coach Pride Ngwenya was named coach of the tournament. Player Muleya was the top goal scorer with two goals.

The motive for the tournament is to help the community fight against drug abuse as well as help with talent identification in the city. The founder and sponsor of the tourney, Ncube, played for several clubs including Hwange, Bulawayo Chiefs, Bantu Rovers, Black Mambas as well as Motor Action.

His professional career ended prematurely because of an eye ailment and he turned to junior development football soon after his untimely retirement. He’s now employed as a coach at an academy in South Africa.

His career as a coach begun in 2012 with Christians Saints Academy which is based in Harare and he worked alongside Peter Ndlovu in the national development side for Under-14 in the same year.

He worked as an assistant and coached at Arenel Movers Division Two outfit and joined ZRP Beitbridge Division One side as the head coach.

[email protected]