Biya praises Highlanders juniors coaches

UNITED States of America-based Highlanders legend Thulani Biya Ncube has praised the Bosso juniors coaching staff of former teammates Sizabantu Khoza, Melusi Mabaleka Sibanda, and Dan Ngwenya for doing a sterling job with the club’s youngsters.

The former Bosso skipper feels that the trio needed undivided support from the executive and the community, for identifying talented young players for the Under-13, Under-15, and Under-17 as well as the Bosso90 developmental side that competes in the Zifa Southern Region Division One League.

Bosso’s Under-13 boys have crowned champions with 65 points, 11 ahead of second-placed Chicken Inn. They scored 41 goals in the process and conceded 12.

Biya4 Academy, founded by the Bosso legend claimed the honours in the Under-15 category with 76 points, a point ahead of Highlanders.

Biya’s boys finished the season undefeated with Highlanders losing a single game in 30 league matches.

For the Under-17, Biya4 Academy was crowned champions again with 69 points, one point ahead of Canada-based Isaac Mbedzi’s FMSA Umguza. Highlanders were the third-best team with 66 points.

“2022 season, we made history, what an incredible year for Biya4 Academy. Our U-15 did the Arsenal way, the invincible, 30 games no loss (with) 23 wins and 7 draws to finish first same as our U-17s.

Our U-13 finished fifth. I hope some of the Division One and Premier League teams will start recognizing our young boys. Well done to the Highlanders Juniors coaching staff, Siza Khoza, Melusi Sibanda, and Dan Ngwenya.

These guys are doing an excellent job, hope they can get more support from the Highlanders executive and community," said Ncube, writing on his Facebook page.