Blogger turns to filmmaking to amplify voices against societal mischief

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

A VICTORIA Falls-based blogger, Charity Nyoni has turned to filmmaking to address societal issues.

In an interview, founder of Epic Media Films Zimbabwe, Nyoni said the need to produce visually-compelling content triggered her to turn to film.

“It all started off as a blog in 2018 where I posted my short stories. After that, I felt I needed something more visual than chunks of text. I got motivation from my husband who told me how I had the potential to turn my stories into films.

“This saw Epic Media transition from blogging to vlogging in 2020 under the name Epic Media Films Zw,” she said.

The birth of Epic Media Films Zw saw the filming of six short films that air on YouTube and Nyoni is buzzing about the kind of progress she has had.

“So far, I’ve shot six short films inclusive of Sins of the past, Bondage, Snatch Game, Bhinisi Attack, Vengeance, and Just once. I also have two that are scheduled for publishing.

“I also have short comedy cartoon skits for Tiktok namely Partina the Comic and Skippy Comedy as well as a five-minute motivational video called ‘3 things that kill your confidence’’.

“My main themes are Christianity, betrayal, and love. I’m a bit spontaneous in my writing, so I don’t have an umbrella theme,” she added.

Questioned on her assessment of the local film industry, Nyoni said the bar had been raised and one has to level up if they are to succeed.

“The film industry in Zimbabwe is not child’s play. One needs good equipment and a talented cast to be noticed. That’s what I’m striving for, but in the meantime, I’m grateful to have friends and family who are ever-willing to feature in my films,” she said. – @eMKlass_49