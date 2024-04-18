44 years strong: Artistes unite to celebrate Zimbabwe’s freedom

Showbiz Writers

Today, the nation commemorates 44 years of majority rule, a milestone deeply etched in the hearts of every Zimbabwean.

Each year, Independence Day serves as a poignant reminder of the valiant freedom fighters who made tremendous sacrifices to liberate the nation from colonial oppression. It evokes the memory of the remarkable pioneers who laid the groundwork for the vision of a liberated Zimbabwe, inspiring all to cherish the ideals of freedom and self-determination.

This year’s celebrations are anchored by the theme “Zim @44: Unity, peace, and development towards vision 2030”.

With the significant strides made in the arts sector since the country attained independence in 1980, artistes are poised to contribute their best to enrich these celebrations even further.

Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said it is all systems go for the Independence Day celebrations.

“We’re ready for Independence Day as we commemorate the freedom of this country. Everything is in place to make it a memorable event in Manicaland province.”

He emphasised that the primary celebrations, slated to take place at Murambinda Business Centre in Buhera district today, will showcase the remarkable achievements of Manicaland province, a vision brought to fruition by the dedication of the country’s forebears.

Various artistes are set to perform during the celebrations, with close to 20 billed to perform at the after-party which will be in the form of a gala. Among these are Sulumani Chimbetu, Mark Ngwazi, Chief Hwenjem, DJ Fantan, Sandra Ndebele, Andy Muridzo, Mathias Mhere, DT Bio Mudimba, Tambaoga, Diana Samkange and Nicholas Zacharia.

Minister Muswere said: “In terms of the criteria we used for the line-up, we consulted Zimura (Zimbabwe Music Rights Association) and interested artistes came through. We ensured that every province was represented as we push the philosophy by President Mnangagwa of leaving no one and no place behind.”

In interviews, the artistes expressed their eagerness and enthusiasm to perform at the celebrations. Sandra Ndebele said she is more than ready to perform at the gala and urged attendees to prepare for a memorable and impactful moment.

“As a brand, we’re fully prepared for the event, and we pledge nothing short of fireworks as we celebrate our freedom as citizens.”

She emphasised the importance of safeguarding the legacy of Independence by encouraging every Zimbabwean to contribute actively to the country’s growth and development.

“Whenever we talk about Independence, we think of excellence, freedom and success. This time of the year prompts reflection on the past and the enduring legacy left by those who bravely fought for the freedom and prosperity of our land.

“As inheritors of this land, it’s our duty to safeguard the gains of Independence and actively contribute to building our country as we strive towards realising Vision 2030,” said Sandy.

Sulumani Chimbetu also expressed his delight in participating in the Independence celebrations, emphasising that the commemorations were a tribute to the gallant sons and daughters who fought to liberate the country.

“I’m grateful to be among those that will perform at the celebrations as they help us remember those who sacrificed their lives for this nation. Some are no longer with us and some bear the scars of their sacrifices,” he said.

Nkululeko Dube, the founder of Iyasa, stressed the significance of celebrating Independence Day saying it was only after independence that the country witnessed the active participation of Black majority in the creative cultural industry (CCI).

“Our Independence had a profound impact on us as Iyasa as it afforded us the freedom of expression as an arts group and also provided us opportunities to develop artistic talents from a young age,” he said.

Dube said the group will today be celebrating Uhuru in Beitbridge.

“This time around, we didn’t secure a performing slot at the Independence Day gala. However, we’re honoured to participate in a show dedicated to celebrating Independence Day in the border town of Beitbridge.

“It’s been a while since we last performed in the town and we promise our fans a good show. They should come in their numbers and join us in celebrating the gains of freedom of expression brought about by our Independence,” said Dube.

As the nation commemorates another year of Independence, it is crucial to acknowledge that the war for liberation was not waged solely with guns and missiles.

Men and women also used songs to inspire and uplift the spirits of freedom fighters. The arts sector therefore played a vital and integral role in the nation’s liberation struggle and attainment of Independence.