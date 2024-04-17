Networking and fashion galore: Cliques women event launches in Bulawayo

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

On Saturday, April 20th, Mystique Gardens in Bulawayo will host the launch of the Cliques Women event.

Founded by Brownstone Events and coordinated by Ayanda Basetsana Sibanda, the event aims to empower women through networking and showcasing new fashion trends.

Attendees can indulge in delicious food from various stalls while enjoying the beats of talented female DJs like DJ Fifi, DJ Liz, and DJ Nospa. Lady Tshawe will host the event. Ayanda Sibanda shared her excitement, saying: “We wanted to create an environment where women can uplift each other by exploring women-owned businesses and business ideas in Bulawayo.

“Our event promises an unforgettable experience with drinks, food, and stalls showcasing the latest trends. Get ready to groove and connect with like-minded women in a vibrant atmosphere. Whether you’re expanding your network or discovering new fashion trends, Cliques Women has something for everyone. We can’t wait to welcome you and create memorable moments together.”