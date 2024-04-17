Four Bulawayo proportional representation councillors sworn in

Peter Matika, [email protected]

FOUR proportional representation councilors from the Sengezo Tshabangu-led Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party were yesterday morning sworn into office.

The four councillors, Siboniso Moyo, Mercy Furanayi, Irene Moyo and Velile Mpofu, all took oath of office during a ceremony held at the Bulawayo City Council Chambers before the acting deputy mayor, Councillor Edwin Ndlovu.

The four pledged to work in accordance with the city’s laws and its forefathers in redefining Bulawayo as a city of hope. They all pledged to work under the guardianship of their ward councilors.

The new councilors said their first port of call would be to address drug and substance abuse concerns, as well as implementing strategic measures to keep the youth at bay from delinquency.

Clr Ndlovu congratulated the four for joining the council and urged them to be patriotic, shun corruption and work as a non-partisan unit to rebuild Bulawayo.

