President grants amnesty to another batch of prisoners

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has pardoned a yet to be specified number of prisoners who have served part of their sentences.

This was revealed through a Government Gazette General Notice 467 of 2024 Clemency Order No.1 of 2024 that became public today.

According to the Clemency Order No. 1 of 2024, all female prisoners except those convicted for murder, treason, rape or any sexual offence, carjacking, robbery, public violence, human trafficking, unlawful possession of firearm, contravention of the Electricity Act; (k) contravention of the Postal and Telecommunications Act; Contravention of the Public Order and Security Act/ Maintenance of Peace and Order Act; (m) Any conspiracy, incitement or attempt to commit any of the offences would be pardoned.

Convicts serving the mentioned crimes are not pardoned both for females and males.

On the other hand, males who would have served a third of their four year sentence will be pardoned, except those who would have committed the unpardoned crimes.

More to follow …