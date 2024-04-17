Matabeleland South Police urge public to celebrate Independence in peace and harmony

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

POLICE in Matabeleland South Province have urged members of the public to adhere to laws and regulations during the Independence holiday.

Zimbabwe ccelerates 44 years of self rule on Thursday April 18.

In a statement, Matabeleland South Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena said police have intensified patrols to bring offenders to book.

She urged people from the Province to uphold peace and respect the sanctity of life.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police Matabeleland South Province is appealing to the public to observe the laws of the country and celebrate the 44th Independence celebrations in peace and harmony. Business persons who own beer outlets are urged to adhere to closing times and also have competent security personnel at their premises.

“The police shall be firm on the ground through motorised roving patrols, foot patrols, cycle patrols doing stop and searches for drugs and those carrying dangerous weapons such as machetes, knives, catapult and knobkerries. Anyone found breaking the law will be arrested and taken for prosecution. We seek to curb crimes of violence that result in murder during the holiday and beyond,” she said.

Insp Mangena advised motorists to exercise safety by avoiding speeding, overloading, planning their journeys on time and travelling during the day.

She said motorists must ensure that their vehicles are road-worthy and have all requisite documentation.

“Drivers of vehicles are not to drink and drive and passengers are urged to reprimand such drivers and also report them to the police patrols or roadblocks. Passengers are also encouraged not to board non-public service vehicles as they risk being victims of robberies. Motorists are also urged not to stop on lay-byes but to rest on built-up areas like shops,” she said.

Insp Mangena urged residents to desist from keeping large sums of money in their homes to prevent robberies.

She added that members of the public must report any criminal activities within their communities to either members of the Neighbourhood Watch Committee, or Police Constabulary members or to contact any nearest Police station for assistance.

@DubeMatutu