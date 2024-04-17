President Mnangagwa and First Lady Dr Mnangagwa host Children’s party
Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa and the First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa are today hosting the Children’s party at Murambinda A Primary school, Manicaland Province.
The Children’s party is part of the 44th Independence Celebrations. The Children attending the party are drawn from the country’s 10 provinces.
