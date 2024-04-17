Mbembesi Community Radio Station commences renovations

Online Reporter

MBEMBESI Community Radio Station in Matabeleland North province has commenced renovations according to the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere.

He said this during a Post Cabinet Media briefing in Harare on Tuesday.

Dr Muswere was giving a report of progress on projects under his purview and said: “The renovations of Mbembesi Community Radio Station has commenced with the main entrance door installed, minor wall cracks repaired and the building painted;

-the studio equipment designs for the modernization of Montrose TV Studios have been completed, and procurement of the equipment is in progress;

-a few components are remaining for the modernization of Khulumani Radio Station and Central Radio Station. User re- orientation of the system was conducted in February and March to avoid system migration delays;

-the Bindura State University Campus Radio Station Transmitter equipment complete;

-an extensive site survey for the Zimbabwe Open University Campus Radio Station Transmitter has been conducted; and

-the content framework for the documentary series in the grassroots communities of Matabeleland North and Midlands has been prepared.