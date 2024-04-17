Chipinge man (73) arrested for cultivating dagga,

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A TIP-OFF led to the arrest of a 73-year-old Chipinge man for cultivating dagga in his garden and was sentenced to 630 hours of community service.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said on 4 March 2024, police arrested John Mutanda after they recovered 25 plants of dagga in his garden in Shekwa Village.

“The accused person pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to perform 630 hours community service,” reads the statement.