Nine in court for spate of armed robberies.

Online Reporter

NINE men including three soldiers and an ex army man were arraigned before the Harare Magistrates’ Court facing five counts of armed robbery.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabee, the State alleges that Innocent Chawaguta (37), Tafadzwa Chirinda Charute (36), Owen Mbayi (37) a serving member of the ZNA, Promise Mussa (36) a serving member of the ZNA, Tapiwa Chigwaze (39), Winston Matizanadzo (46), Kamuriwo Mudziwaona (39), Farai Chauke (38) a serving member of the ZNA and Simbarashe Vhazhure (33) robbed J and P Security Offices in Eastlea on the 16th of May 2022.

“They stole cash amounting to US$142 995 and US$4 900 was recovered. On the 25th of February 2024 the accused persons robbed another complainant in Ruwa where they stole US$4 952 and US$1 500 was recovered.

On the 11th of March 2024 they robbed another security guard at a service station. The total value stolen was US$600 and US$400 was recovered.

“They also robbed another service station on the 27th of March 2024 and stole US$1 200 from the safe. On the 13th of April 2024 the accused persons robbed another complainant at her house. They stole property valued at US$2 350 and USD$600 was recovered. Amongst the stolen property from the last complainant was an Ipad which had a tracker. The tracker led to the arrest of the first accused person who implicated the rest of the accused persons.”

The NPAZ said the matter was remanded to the 2nd of May 2024 and the accused persons will be applying for bail at the High Court.