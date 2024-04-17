Woman punched for being peacemaker

Online Reporter

A woman was punched in the face as she tried to be a peacemaker and now her assailant must pay $US200 or spend two months in jail.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said Bodmas Mutungamiri was brought before the Karoi Magistrates’ Court facing assault charges.

“He assaulted the complainant Susan Masaraure on the 24th of March 2024 at Matsika village.

On the 24th of March 2024 the accused person’s father attempted to resolve a dispute between the accused person and the complainant. As the dispute was being addressed, the accused person became angry and verbally assaulted the complainant before punching her in the face several times causing her face to swell.”

Mutungamiri was ordered to pay off USD200 or two months imprisonment.

The NPAZ said they would like to encourage members of the public to find peaceful ways of resolving disputes and avoid taking the law into their own hands.