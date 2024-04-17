Two years in prison for panning gold

Online Reporter

A MAN was caught panning for gold in a national park and has been sentenced to two years in prison.

The man, according to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe, Chrispen Muroro (30) was convicted and sentenced to two years imprisonment by a Karoi Magistrate on charges of prospecting for gold without a licence.

“On the 9th of March 2024 Game Rangers from Matusadona National Park came across the accused person along Ume River where he was unlawfully panning for gold. The accused person was arrested at the scene. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to the mandatory penalty of 2 years imprisonment,” said the NPAZ.