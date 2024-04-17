Journalists tour Proton Bakers production plant in Marondera
Nqobile Bhebhe in Marondera
Journalists from various media houses on Wednesday morning, toured the Proton Bakers production plant in Marondera to get an understanding of the production processes.
Production manager, Ms Edna Gadaga took journalists through various stages of production.
Recently, the company celebrated its seven-year journey in Bulawayo.
