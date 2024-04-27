Over to you President Ruto: Kenyan leader adds to distinguished list of ZITF guests

President Mnangagwa, his Kenyan counterpart President William Ruto, First Ladies Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa and Mrs Rachel Ruto and Vice-President Kembo Mohadi share a lighter moment at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport in Bulawayo yesterday. Picture: Presidential Photographer: John Manzongo

Stanford Chiwanga and Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Chronice Writers

PRESIDENT William Ruto of Kenya today adds his name to a distinguished roster of international leaders who have officially opened the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo.

President Ruto embarked on his inaugural visit to Zimbabwe yesterday, arriving at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport for a two-day State Visit.

He received a warm welcome at the airport from President Mnangagwa, Vice-President Kembo Mohadi, various Cabinet Ministers, service chiefs, members of the diplomatic corps, ZITF company board chairperson Busisa Moyo, Zanu-PF officials and numerous jubilant Zimbabweans.

Following the formalities, where President Ruto reviewed the guard of honour and was honoured with a 21-gun salute, both Presidents took the opportunity to mingle with the enthusiastic crowd.

Subsequently, President Mnangagwa addressed the assembly, expressing gratitude for their patience and warmly referring to President Ruto as his “younger brother”.

“I know you have been here for too long, I want to thank you for your patience. Zimbabweans and Kenyans are one people, this is why we have Zimbabweans living in Kenya,” said President Mnangagwa.

In an official statement, Kenyan State House Spokesperson Mr Hussein Mohamed announced that President Ruto’s two-day State visit is strategically focused on strengthening the political, economic and socio-cultural relationships between Kenya and Zimbabwe.

His presence at ZITF adds another chapter to its storied history. ZITF has long served as a vital platform for fostering economic ties, international relations and cross-border collaboration.

The premier trade fair has a storied history of distinguished leaders who have graced its opening ceremonies since independence in 1980. Notable figures from around the world have contributed to the significance of the annual event, which serves as a platform for promoting trade, investment and international co-operation.

In 1980, ZITF was opened by Prime Minister Robert Mugabe, who would later become President of Zimbabwe.

In 1981, Mr Richards, the Commissioner of the European Economic Community in Brussels, had the honour of officiating the event. In 1982, Dr Bernard Chidzero, the Minister of Economic Planning, presided over the ZITF opening.

President Canaan Banana graced the occasion in 1983, adding his name to the list of esteemed ZITF openers. In 1984, Prime Minister Robert Mugabe returned to inaugurate the fair once again. In 1985, Prime Minister Mugabe made way for President Jean-Baptiste Bagaza of Burundi. 1986 saw Shridath Surendranath Ramphal, the Former Commonwealth Secretary-General, playing a significant role in the event. In 1987, President Ketumile Masire of Botswana continued the tradition of international leaders opening ZITF.

In 1988, President Joaquim Chissano of Mozambique joined the ranks of ZITF openers. President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda marked his presence at the fair in 1989.

In 1990, President Robert Mugabe had the honour of opening the ZITF.

The following year, in 1991, President Sam Nujoma of Namibia joined the illustrious list of ZITF openers. President Mugabe returned in 1992 and 1993, highlighting the fair’s importance on the global stage.

The mid-1990s saw a diverse range of leaders officially opening ZITF. Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad of Malaysia, King Mswati III, and President Armando Guebuza of Mozambique were among those who graced the occasions.

President Jakaya Kikwete of Tanzania and President Robert Mugabe himself continued this tradition in subsequent years.

As the new millennium dawned, President Thabo Mbeki of South Africa, President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad of Iran, and Jean-Louis Ekra, President of Afreximbank, all contributed to the ZITF’s legacy. The early 2000s witnessed the participation of President Levy Mwanawasa of Zambia, Prime Minister Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos of Angola, and President Sam Nujoma once again.

In 2020, due to the global pandemic, ZITF was not held. However, the tradition resumed in subsequent years. President Mnangagwa featured prominently in 2018 and 2021.

In 2023, King Mswati III of the Royal Kingdom of Eswatini added his name once again to the distinguished roster.

LIST OF WORLD LEADERS WHO HAVE GRACED ZITF SINCE 1980

• 1980: Prime Minister Robert Mugabe

• 1981: Mr. Richards, Commissioner of the European Economic Community, Brussels

• 1982: Dr Bernard Chidzero, Minister of Economic Planning

• 1983: President Canaan Banana

• 1984: Prime Minister Robert Mugabe

• 1985: President Jean-Baptiste Bagaza of Burundi

• 1986: Shridath Surendranath Ramphal, Former

Commonwealth Secretary-General

• 1987: President Ketumile Masire of Botswana

• 1988: President Joaquim Chissano of

Mozambique

• 1989: President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda

• 1990: President Robert Mugabe

• 1991: President Sam Nujoma of Namibia

• 1992: President Robert Mugabe

• 1993: President Robert Mugabe

• 1994: Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad of Malaysia

•1995: King Mswati III

• 1996: President Robert Mugabe

• 1997: President Daniel Arap Moi of Kenya

• 1998: President Benjamin Mkapa of Tanzania

• 1999: Prime Minister Sibusiso Dlamini of

Swaziland (now Eswatini)

• 2000: President Thabo Mbeki of South Africa

• 2001: President Festus Mogae of Botswana

• 2002: President Levy Mwanawasa of Zambia

• 2003: Prime Minister Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos of Angola

• 2004: President Sam Nujoma of Namibia

• 2005: President Armando Guebuza of

Mozambique

• 2006: President Jakaya Kikwete of Tanzania

• 2007: President Robert Mugabe

• 2008: President Robert Mugabe

• 2009: President Rupiah Banda of Zambia

• 2010: President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad of Iran

• 2011: Jean-Louis Ekra, President of Afreximbank

• 2012: President Michael Sata of Zambia

• 2013: President Joyce Banda of Malawi

• 2014: President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe

• 2015: President Edgar Lungu of Zambia

• 2016: President Faure Gnassingbé of Togo

• 2017: President Hage Geingob of Namibia

• 2018: President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe

• 2019: President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda

• 2020: No ZITF due to Covid-19

• 2021: President Emmerson Mnangagwa

• 2022: President Emmerson Mnangagwa

• 2023: King Mswati III of Eswatini