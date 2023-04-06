Bosso accused of defying security advice on transporting gate takings

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Online Reporter

HIGHLANDERS stand accused of defying security advice against transporting cash from their gate takings using unescorted private vehicles after two female employees and a member of the executive allegedly took over US$5 000 after the Sunday match without any security escort.

Highly placed sources told Chronicle online that soon after counting of total gate takings and doing reconciliations from their league match against FC Platinum at Barbourfields Stadium where 11 046 fans paid to watch the epic encounter, two employees and one executive member (names supplied) were observed packing the money into plastic containers before walking out and getting into a private vehicle and driving off.

“At the pre-match meeting, it was clearly stated that clubs must engage CITs from reputable security companies to transport cash, especially now that fans, a majority of them, pay using forex. That advice was obviously directed at Highlanders who are in the habit of doing that. It was therefore surprising that a few hours later, they did exactly what security at the pre-match meeting had advised against,” said the source.

According to the same source, it was not clear whether the money was being taken to the club offices or not as banking was out of the question since it was on a Sunday and banks were closed.

“It’s such financial recklessness on the part of Highlanders that may lead to suspicions from members. It won’t be a crime for people to talk of money-spinning and things like that, especially when there is an outstanding issue of club financial statements which is still outstanding where the major standoff is the currency of choice,” said the source.

Questions were sent to Nozibelo Maphosa, the Highlanders communications and marketing officer on whether the trio’s actions were with the consent of the club, whether the club has a contracted Cash-in-transit (CIT) van and why was the club’s security officer not part of the crew in possession of the cash.

“We are not aware of such allegations, and for obvious security reasons, we cannot divulge to the public how we transit our cash,” said Maphosa.

In 2015, then Highlanders secretary Emmet Ndlovu was robbed at gunpoint at Edenvale in South Africa on the morning of September 29 and the robbers got away with US$300, P300, and R25 000 of club money.- @skhumoyo2000.