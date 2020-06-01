Bosso mull 50% pay cut

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

OUTSPOKEN Highlanders member Carlos Zidya has challenged the Bosso faithful to engage their contacts to assist the club.

Zidya facilitated the club’s assistance from Insiza North legislator Farai Taruvinga, who donated $50 000, with his associate Leonard Ndlovu chipping in with $30 000.

Zidya met Taruvinga while fixing the legislator’s refrigerators at his Insiza farm.

“Our club is faced with difficulties in terms of sponsorship and it’s our duty as members and supporters to help our team.

“One way of doing so is to speak well of the Bosso brand to our business partners, who might be keen to assist the club. When I met the Honourable, I told him about what the club is going through and as a Highlanders’ fan himself, he agreed to assist the club,” said Zidya.

“My plea to all Bosso followers and members is that whenever there’s an opportunity to speak for Highlanders, let’s do so and whatever assistance we get will go a long way in assisting the club,” he said.

Taruvinga has joined the bandwagon of Highlanders fans that are financially assisting the club.

Bosso lost their NetOne sponsorship after the mobile network operator decided to switch its support to fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Taruvinga said every Highlanders member had a role to play in assisting the club.

He challenged the business community and Highlanders supporters to assist the club through “this difficult period”.

Taruvinga handed over his donation to Highlanders chairman Kenneth Mhlophe, who was accompanied by his deputy Modern Ngwenya, treasurer Donald Ndebele, chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube and coach Mandla Mpofu.

Club captains Ariel Sibanda and Nqobizitha Masuku also attended the presentation ceremony held at Scooter area in Insiza North.

“When I heard about the challenges faced by the club, I felt and still feel that we have a responsibility to save Highlanders. Bosso can’t die on us. I believe if we unite, we can help the club and players sail through the Covid-19 lockdown challenges,” said Taruvinga.

His associate Ndlovu, who also occasionally helps the club, said: “If Highlanders is playing and doing well, businesses in the region enjoy the rewards. We have to try and save the club as the business community and other stakeholders.”

Mhlophe said the club appreciates any form of assistance it gets.

Bosso are contemplating reducing salaries for May and June by 50 percent. — @ZililoR