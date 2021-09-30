Bosso out to seal knockout place

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLY motivated Highlanders will be out to seal a knockout place when they take on Bulawayo Chiefs in the Chibuku Super Cup Group B encounter at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

Highlanders, whose players’ morale was boosted by a multimillion-dollar sponsorship package from energy giant Sakunda Holdings, are unbeaten after three rounds of matches and a win today will guarantee them a quarter-final duel against either Ngezi Platinum Stars or FC Platinum.

According to the Chibuku Super Cup draw, winners of Group A will face runners-up from Group C.

Winners of Group C will square off against runners-up from Group A.

Dynamos, Caps United, ZPC Kariba and Harare City are in Group A, while Group C has Manica Diamonds, Tenax, Black Rhinos and Cranborne Bullets.

Whoever comes out on top in Group B will face the second-placed team in Group D, with the champions of Group D clashing with runners-up in Group B.

Highlanders, Chicken Inn, Bulawayo City and Bulawayo Chiefs are in Group B, while FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum Stars, Triangle and Whawha make up Group D.

Fans stand a chance of watching the Chibuku Super Cup defending champions clashing with the losing finalists in the quarter-finals, especially if Highlanders tops Group B and losing finalists Ngezi Platinum Stars finish as runners-up in Group D or Bosso finish as runners-up, while Ngezi Platinum Stars top Group D; a repeat of the 2019 final would be confirmed.

Madamburo, as Ngezi Platinum Stars are also known, dropped two crucial points against Triangle United yesterday, while Norman Mapeza’s Pure Platinum Play ran over Whawha to take control of Group D.

Bosso laboured to a 1-0 win over their city neighbours in the first-round through a penalty converted by goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda.

Bosso fans argued then that it wasn’t a full-strength side and things will be different today now that head coach Mandla Mpofu’s team is at full strength with every player registered.

Mpofu though has bemoaned his players’ lack of fitness and that will be tested this afternoon.