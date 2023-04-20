Bosso set up camp in Harare for Yadah

Ricky Zililo

INDEPENDENCE Cup champions Highlanders Football Club have set a temporary base in Harare to prepare for their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Yadah FC.

The Bulawayo giants, fresh from winning the Uhuru Cup after beating nemesis Dynamos 5-3 after a penalty shootout on Tuesday in Mt Darwin will face Yadah on Saturday at the National Sports Stadium.

Bosso, who left Bulawayo last Saturday for the Independence Cup are hoping to transfer the fighting spirit they displayed against DeMbare when they take on boogey side Yadah.

In the Independence Cup, Bosso showed great character, playing with zeal as they fought to the end after their defender Andrew Mbeba was shown a red card in the 32nd minute for a crude lunge on DeMbare striker Nyasha Chintuli.

Despite being a man down for 58 minutes, Highlanders gave a good fight and when the game went for the penalty lottery, skipper Ariel Sibanda dived to his left to save Emmanuel Paga’s attempt.

Sibanda was the first to score, with Brighton Manhire, Melikhaya Ncube, McKinnon Mushore and Peter Muduhwa following suit.

For Dynamos, Donald Dzvinyai, Arthur Musiyiwa and Ellie Ilunga were on target while Paga missed Dynamos’ third kick.

Highlanders have cut their celebrations, turning their focus on Yadah, a team that they beat 3-2 at the National Sports Stadium in September last year. It was a result that saw Bosso break a 32-out of Bulawayo winless league run which dated back to July 22, 2018 when they edged Triangle United 1-0 at Gibbo Stadium.

Highlanders skipper Sibanda wants his teammates to keep fighting.

“We’re happy with the Independence Cup win, it was special to the Highlanders family. The guys worked really hard and it’s such fighting spirit that makes us stronger and now we are transferring our energy towards the Yadah game with the hope of getting a positive result,” Sibanda said.

Highlanders have had a good start to the season, being unbeaten after four games. They sit on position four with eight points amassed from the 0-0 home draw against ZPC Kariba on the opening day of the season which was followed by two consecutive 1-0 and 2-1 wins against Black Rhinos and FC Platinum.

Bosso drew their last league game 0-0 with Chicken Inn.

Yadah are positioned 10th on the table with seven points from five games and head for the Highlanders clash bubbling with confidence after their last league’s 1-0 win against Cranborne Bullets.

Being a point behind Bosso might motivate Yadah’s players ahead of the encounter.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League

Match Day Six fixtures

Friday, April 21: ZPC Kariba v Manica Diamonds (National Sports Stadium)

Saturday, April 22: Green Fuel v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Gibbo), FC Platinum v Triangle United (Mandava), Hwange v Cranborne Bullets (Luveve), Yadah v Highlanders (National Sports Stadium), Black Rhinos v Herentals (Baobab)

Sunday, April 23: Dynamos v Bulawayo Chiefs (National Sports Stadium), Sheasham v Simba Bhora (Mandava), Chicken Inn v Caps United (Barbourfields Stadium).

