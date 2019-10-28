Bosso thrash FC Platinum

Prince Dube (right) is joined by colleagues in celebrating his goal against FC Platinum at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday

Sports Reporter

FC Platinum 0-3 Highlanders

THE football gods seem to be smiling on Highlanders once again following a lethargic start to the 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign.

Bosso struggled on the edge of the relegation zone right from the start of the season and only hit good form eight games ago when new coach Henrick Pieter de Jongh took over the reins.

His impact was instant and Bosso now look set to make up for a disastrous league campaign by winning the Chibuku Super Cup.

Yesterday the resurgent Bulawayo giants displayed a breathtaking performance to blow away league champions FC Platinum in a Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final encounter at Barbourfields Stadium.

Bosso fans were taken down memory lane when no visiting team left Barbourfields Stadium with a positive result.

And what better opponent to relive the good old days than to thrash FC Platinum, who have dominated domestic football for two seasons in a row and are still in contention for a hat-trick of league titles.

Well taken goals by Prince Dube, Denzel Khumalo and Tinashe Makanda’s 88th minute strike that put the icing on the cake seemed to leave Bosso fans in a trance.

Khumalo, who had seemingly lost his way under Madinda Ndlovu and Mandla Mpofu, looks a completely different player altogether under de Jongh.

The diminutive Khumalo, who was used as a striker yesterday, controlled ball off a rebound with his right foot, lifted his head, spotted FC Platinum goalkeeper Wallace Magalane out of position and unleashed a left-footed curler into the top corner of the net, sending Highlanders’ fans into ecstasy.

Prince Dube, scorer of the solitary goal that ditched Dynamos out of the tournament in the first round, had shot Bosso into the lead after converting a ninth minute penalty.

FC Platinum defender Lawrence Mhlanga had handled the ball inside the box in an effort to clear right-back McClive Phiri’s hard and low cross from the right-hand side and referee Arnold Ncube pointed to the spot despite protestations by the platinum miners.

Dube stepped up and sent Magalane the wrong way.

Bosso controlled the entire first half and could have scored more goals had they not been wasteful in front of goal.

FC Platinum returned from the halftime break playing some purposeful football, but somehow couldn’t unlock the Bosso rearguard.

Makanda snuffed out any slim hopes FC Platinum had of coming back from the behind with a tap-in in the 88th minute.

Dube inititated a counterattack from the left side by riding several tackles before releasing the ball to Brian Banda, who sold the FC Platinum defence a dummy and immaculately laid the ball onto Makanda’s path for a simple slot past the advancing goalkeeper.

Makanda’s strike compensated for a dull second half, which had little goalmouth action. The comfortable victory against the platinum miners brought joy to Highlanders’ followers, who burst into song and dance and took their party into the city centre.

Highlanders had started the game livelier, forcing Magalane to pull a stunning save in the fifth minute, pushing Dube’s close-range shot out for a corner.

When Highlanders were in possession in the first half, they shifted to a 3-4-3 formation, leaving three defenders Andrew Mbeba, Peter Muduhwa and either left-back Mbongeni Ndlovu or Phiri at the back, depending on the wing they attacked from.

Nqobizitha Masuku, Banda, either Ndlovu or Phiri and Adrian Silla formed the four-man midfield, with Dube, Khumalo and Makanda attacking. When defending, Bosso folded to a 4-5-1 formation, with Dube and Makanda dropping into the midfield.

In the second half FC Platinum switched from a 4-4-2 formation to 3-5-2. FC Platinum coach Lizwe Sweswe made a double substitution in the 55th minute, pulling out left-back Tawana Chikore and striker Lameck Nhamo for defensive midfielder Devon Chafa and attacker Never Tigere.

FC Platinum’s backline had Mhlanga, Raphael Muduviwa and William Stima, and after the introduction of Chafa and Tigere, Rainsome Pavari moved upfront from anchorman.

The five midfielders were Chafa, Tigere, Pavari, Charles Sibanda and Hagiazo Magaya. Rodwell Chinyengetere and Perfect Chikwende led their attack.

Despite throwing everything at Bosso, they absorbed the pressure right up to the final whistle.