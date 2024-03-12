Brother stoned to death over Liverpool, Man City soccer match

Danisa Masuku

POLICE in Midlands Province have launched a manhunt for a man who allegedly stoned his brother to death over a soccer match pitting two English Premier League(EPL) giants.

According to a Zimbabwe Republic Police Press statement, Peter Mhike (22) and his brother Edmore Mhike (26) were watching a soccer match in the company of Joachim Moyo (29).

The fatal incident unfolded on Sunday while the Mhike brothers and Moyo were watching Manchester City playing against Liverpool at Nganunu tuckshop in Zhombe, Midlands Province.

It is said while they were watching the match Joakim and Peter started to argue over which team played better.

“Joakim who is a staunch Liverpool supporter told Peter that his team plays better but Peter did not agree to that sparking a vicious argument. In the midst of that Peter picked a stone and threw it at Joakim,” read the statement.

Seeing that things had spiralled out of control, Edmore intervened to break up the fight, unfortunately, things turned nasty for him.

“Peter reached for a bench and attacked Edmore, causing him to tumble to the ground. After that, he picked a stone and attacked him on the head and he died on the spot,” read the statement.

After committing the crime Peter fled and is yet to be arrested.

Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident and appealed for information that may lead to the arrest of Peter.