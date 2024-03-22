Bulawayo Chiefs embarks on fan registration initiative

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

TREND setters Bulawayo Chiefs have embarked on building a traceable fan base through supporters outreach.

The club is targeting to have over 1000 registered fans by year end.

Marketing agency, Exclusive Management who are in partnership with Bulawayo Chiefs, announced the latest development.

“Bulawayo Chiefs FC, will this weekend embark on an initiative to build a traceable fan base by championing activities of supporters to attract and register other people across the country to be supporters of the team,” read a statement from Exclusive Media.

“The first fans outreach programme will kick off in Plumtree, where the roots of the team are deeply embedded. Senior team players, including the newly signed Cephas who hails from Plumtree and current fans favorite heroic Goalkeeper Prosper Matutu, team captain Malvern Hativagoni, Panashe Shoko, Never Rauzhi and Nkosilathi Ncube will be among the notable faces of players who will accompany the supporters to Plumtree for a social game of football against Plumtree Prisons Officers Social Football Club as well as Plumtree Community Social Football Club. Following the game, there will be a mingling session where it is expected that other people will sign up to be supporters of Bulawayo Chiefs. The fans will have registration forms that the newly recruited supporters will fill in to pledge allegiance to Bulawayo Chiefs as supporters,” the statement further read.

“This initiative aims to not only engage with fans and build a strong supporter base but also serve as encouragement for other teams to normalize registering their fans and have a traceable data base so that they can be able to initiate programmes that benefit the fans as well. It becomes difficult to offer fan hospitality if you don’t have record of the fans. Having a traceable fan base is also crucial when soliciting for sponsorship and funding as potential sponsors often inquire about the number of supporters a team has.

After Plumtree, the initiative will move to Hwange where the senior team game is scheduled for next week after the FIFA break, followed by Harare and other regions. We are excited about this programme and believe it will help us connect Bulawayo Chiefs fans on a deeper level while also attracting new supporters to our club.

Exclusive Management invites all football enthusiasts and supporters to join Bulawayo Chiefs in this exciting journey of building a strong and traceable fan base that will support the team both on and off the field.”

-@innocentskizoe