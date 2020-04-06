Bulawayo City’s new brigade

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Dynamos, FC Platinum and Caps United forward Wisdom Mutasa is expected to lead the Bulawayo City FC attack after signing a season long-term contract with the municipal side.

The former Young Warriors’ forward is part of an “almost newly” assembled side that coach Philani “Beefy” Ncube registered for the Premiership season.

Only 11 players from the squad that starred in City’s Premiership return by winning the 2019 Zifa Southern Region Division One League title survived the chop and will play in the PSL when it starts.

Experienced goalkeeper Kelvin Nyoni, his understudy Elton Sibanda, the defence quartet of skipper Zibusiso Sibanda, Benson Phiri, Lesley Lunga and Ntobeko Moyo, the midfield pair of Welcome Ndiweni and Melikhaya Ncube as well as the striking trio of Mgcini Sibanda, Gerald Ngulube and Nkosilomusa Khanye were retained in the club’s PSL squad.

Coach Ncube signed a host of experienced players in a bid to strengthen the squad and ensure they effectively compete in the topflight.

Nomadic midfielder Dominic Mukandi, who played under Ncube at defunct Njube Sundowns, ex-FC Platinum and Caps United central attacking midfielder Hillary Bakacheza, former Caps United winger Crispen Machisi, Pasca Manhanga, who joins from Triangle United, and former Quelaton, Bulawayo Chiefs and Hwange midfielder Eddie Nkulungo are some of the experienced players signed by City.

Former Highlanders and Shabanie Mine defender Douglas Sibanda, who played a vital role at Southern Region Division One side Talen Vision, ex-How Mine centre-back Kudzai Chideu, who was discarded by crosstown rivals Chicken Inn, and striker Dalubuhle Dlodlo, a Bosso 90 product, are all part of City’s new brigade.

“I think we have a balanced squad; a mixture of experience and youthful energetic players. I believe with this squad we can navigate the Premiership storms and effectively compete. We want to stay in the Premiership and I have confidence in this squad. Even the five players registered under the development slots are capable of holding their own, meaning that we have adequate cover that will keep everyone on their toes,” said Ncube.

Former Bantu Rovers defender Mpumelelo Bhebhe and attackers Elshamar Farasi as well as Lucky Dube, who were outstanding performers in City’s developmental side, Andrea Siziba and Junior Mangumba, occupy the five development slots.

On how the coronavirus is affecting their preparations, Ncube said: “We can’t be crybabies. Everyone is affected and what is key is for everyone to be safe.

When we come back, we would have lost that rhythm, but I trust that the players are following the individual training exercises we recommended so that they stay in shape and it shouldn’t take long to regain their full fitness.”

Bulawayo City squad

Goalkeepers: Kelvin Nyoni, Bhekimpilo Ncube, Elton Sibanda

Defenders: Douglas Sibanda, Lewis Ncube, Lesley Lunga, Ntobeko Moyo, Wilfred Munhorwei, Benson Phiri, Zibusiso Sibanda, Kudzai Chideu

Midfielders: Hillary Bakacheza, Pasca Manhanga, Brighton Moyo, Melikhaya Ncube, Welcome Ndiweni, Eddie Nkulungo, Fungai Chirinda, Crispen Machisi, Dominic Mukandi

Strikers: Wisdom Mutasa, Mgcini Sibanda, Gerald Ngulube, Dalubuhle Dlodlo, Nkosilomusa Khanye

Development players: Mpumelelo Bhebhe, Lucky Dube, Elshamar Farasi, Junior Mangumba, Andrea Siziba — @ZililoR