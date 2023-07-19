Bulawayo health sector in major facelift

Mkhululi Ncube, [email protected]

THE health sector in Bulawayo is undergoing a major transformation under the Second Republic as evidenced by the construction of new health facilities and refurbishment of old ones.

Health facilities continue to be expanded and upgraded across the country to boost the quality of health care for all in line with President Mnangagwa’s vision of matching best international practices as a pre-requisite for an upper middle income society by 2030.

The Second Republic has been working around the clock implementing comprehensive reforms aimed at improving the quality of health care services in both urban and rural areas.

This involves re-equipping and upgrading existing hospitals and clinics, building new ones as well as providing drugs and other consumables.

A number of developments are taking place at Bulawayo’s public hospitals while the private sector is also complementing Government efforts by expanding their bed capacity and building new health centres.

Government has injected an equivalent of US$1,5 million into the medical laboratory under construction at United Bulawayo Hospitals.

This will be one of the largest laboratories in the country and improve the provision of services for people in Bulawayo and Matabeleland region as a whole.

At Mpilo Central Hospital, the Government has also directed funds towards the renovation of three blocks of doctors’ flats severely damaged by fire in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

“So far two blocks have been completely repaired and renovated with work on the third almost 98 percent complete.

A US$1,2 million 40- bed ward is set to open in a few weeks time at the Cure Children`s Hospital of Zimbabwe which will see new services being offered at the institution which opened its doors in May 2021.

On Monday, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube and members of the provincial joint operations command, toured Cure Children’s Hospital of Zimbabwe`s ward.

The opening of the new ward will result in new services being offered including cleft lip and cleft palate surgical operations.

“The engagement and re-engagement policy under the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa is bearing fruits.

‘The total cost of the expansion of this hospital is US$1,2 million and this is very commendable,” said Minister Ncube.

She said the hospital will enable the city to take care of its disadvantaged children from the ages of zero to 18 years and the services will be free.

“We also have patients coming from as far as Zambia, Mozambique and Malawi, an indication that we are doing well in the health sector in Zimbabwe and moving towards the right direction,” said Minister Ncube.

She noted that there is a lot of investment that is taking place in Bulawayo in the health sector.

“If you think of Thorngrove Hospital from what it was, you can actually tell a story. We are so excited as a nation and more so as Bulawayo,” said Minister Ncube.

Bulawayo Permanent Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mr Paul Nyoni said the developments at the Cure Children`s Hospital are not happening in isolation.

“At the United Bulawayo Hospitals, we are going to have the largest medical laboratory in the country which is now about 95 percent complete.

“We also have the fistula ward at the same institution which will conduct operations to assist women encountering difficulties in giving birth,” he said.

Mr Nyoni said there is a one-stop centre at Mpilo Central Hospital to address gender-based violence-related issues under one roof.

“Thorngrove is now a state-of-the-art infectious hospital and we have Ekusileni Medical Centre with a trajectory towards a teaching hospital focusing on infectious diseases,” he said.

Mr Nyoni said the clarity of policy by the Government is attracting specialist doctors, some of whom are returning home from the diaspora to offer their services.

He said the new investment will help the country deal with the threat of new diseases.

“We can talk of Cowdray Park Health Centre which in the modern era is the level of a polyclinic and you have a lot of private initiatives that have come up. You have seen the expansion happening at Mater Dei Hospital where it is probably going to double in terms of size,” said Mr Nyoni.

“We are seeing more specialist doctors coming to the country under the Second Republic. Bulawayo as a city is working at having some of the best health facilities in country.”

Cure Children Hospital executive director, Mr Jonathan Simpson said they are putting touches to the ward including the paper work ahead of the opening.

He said the bed capacity will increase from 18 to 56 bed which will see the hospital employing more health workers.

“We have almost finished constructing a child`s ward at hospital which will increase the bed capacity to 58. We want to have about 50 to 60 children at any given time and three operating rooms with about five surgeons,” said Mr Simpson.

He said future plans include building a warehouse and a workshop which will house a laboratory, pharmacy and other support services.

He said once the new one ward opens they will be starting to offer new services.

“At the moment we are focusing on orthopaedics like club -foot, bowed legs and other treatable disabilities. However, we will be introducing plastics very soon, cleft lip, cleft palate as well as burns contractors,” said Mr Simpson. — @themkhust