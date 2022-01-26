Bulawayo hosts National Climate Adaptation Communication Validation Workshop

Business Reporter

A DIVERSITY of stakeholder representatives drawn from different parts of the country are attending the National Climate Adaptation Communication Validation Workshop, which is underway in Bulawayo.

The need to enhance climate adaptation capacity is critical in view of the vulnerability gaps facing local communities and the impact this has on overall national economy and development progress.

Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Munesushe Munodawafa, has delivered the opening remarks in which he stressed the need to strengthen national adaptation strategies and cushion the country from adverse effects.

The three-day meeting will see climate experts, development partners and senior Government officials sharing insights on how best the country could mitigate the challenges in line with global commitments made by world leaders at the United Nations summit in Glasgow late last year.

…more to follow