Bulawayo hosts National Climate Adaptation Communication Validation Workshop

26 Jan, 2022 - 10:01 0 Views
0 Comments
Bulawayo hosts National Climate Adaptation Communication Validation Workshop Permanent Secretary, Munesushe Munodawafa delivering opening remarks.

The Chronicle

Business Reporter

A DIVERSITY of stakeholder representatives drawn from different parts of the country are attending the National Climate Adaptation Communication Validation Workshop, which is underway in Bulawayo.

Delegates following proceedings

The need to enhance climate adaptation capacity is critical in view of the vulnerability gaps facing local communities and the impact this has on overall national economy and development progress.

Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Munesushe Munodawafa, has delivered the opening remarks in which he stressed the need to strengthen national adaptation strategies and cushion the country from adverse effects.

The three-day meeting will see climate experts, development partners and senior Government officials sharing insights on how best the country could mitigate the challenges in line with global commitments made by world leaders at the United Nations summit in Glasgow late last year.

…more to follow

 

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting