Bulawayo lawyer Mazibuko lands post in new karate body

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

Bulawayo provincial karate chairperson Sensei Ndabezinhle Mazibuko has landed a post as head of the legal commission at the newly formed Zimbabwe National Karate Federation (ZNKF).

ZNKF was formed two months ago to focus on semi contact karate in the country and successfully applied for registration with the Sports and Recreation Commission.

Members of the ZNKF have since withdrawn their membership from the Zimbabwe Karate Union, which is now effectively the association that controls practice of full contact Karate.

Former ZKU president Joe Rugwete leads ZNKF deputised by Lizzie Mupure, while Tirivenyu Mutema is the secretary general.

The rest of the board includes Osweld Ureke as media manager, Fredson Shavi (technical director), with Chipo Mashingaidze heading the women’s commission and David Mandengenda and Elizabeth Mukabeta (team managers for the men and women respectively).

Mazibuko is a prominent Bulawayo lawyer who believes that the province will benefit from his inclusion in the new executive.

ZNKF will cater for karate styles that affiliate to the World Karate Federation (WKF), the Union des Fédérations Africaines de Karaté (UFAK), the African Union Sports Council Region 5 Karate Federation (AUSC R5KF) and the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee (ZOC).